The actor took to Instagram to share a personal message he wrote for Aryan Khan who is embroiled in a drug controversy.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, 23-year-old Aryan Khan, was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Board over the weekend. He was one among seven others arrested. Since his arrest, several celebrities, including Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt, have expressed their support to the superstar’s son. MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his displeasure at the display of ghoulishness over the arrest.

Hrithik Roshan is the latest to pen an emotional message to Aryan Khan. He took to Instagram to share his message. Calling life a "strange ride", Hrithik asked Aryan to remain calm and observe. He also said that he had known Aryan since the time the latter was a child.

Beginning his message with "My dear Aryan", Hrithik wrote: "Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success... they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .

Love you man ."

Following Hrithik’s message to Aryan, Kangana Ranaut put up a status slamming Bollywood for speaking up in Aryan Khan’s defence. “We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them," she said.

Over the last few days, the Khans have received support from several friends in the industry. While Salman Khan visited the family hours after the arrest, Sussanne Khan, an interior designer who is Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife, took to Instagram to share how she felt. “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.” She also called it a witch hunt.



Sussanne Khan's response to a journalist on instagram

Suniel Shetty was one of the first to speak up in support of Aryan. He cautioned the public against making assumptions. He also said, “The process (investigation) is underway, let’s give the child a breather.” He also went on to point out that the media always has its focus on the industry. He also said, “Give the child an opportunity.” He was trolled on social media following his request.

Pooja Bhatt, actor, filmmaker and production designer, had also taken to Twitter to extend her solidarity to King Khan.

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

Aryan Khan was denied bail on Monday and sent to custody until Thursday by a Mumbai court. His lawyer had tried to argue that Aryan was a special invitee to the cruise ship and therefore cannot be roped in with the entire seizure in the case.

