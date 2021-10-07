Hours after condemning Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP top body

On October 7 morning, Varun Gandhi posted the second video from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder.

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi have been removed from the BJPâ€™s National Executive. BJP released the list of 80 members on October 7 and the mother-son duo was missing from the list along with other leaders like Subramanian Swamy and Vinay Katiyar. Varun Gandhi's removal however came hours after he tweeted asking for justice for the farmers mowed down in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On October 7 morning, Varun Gandhi posted the second video from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said the protesters cannot be silenced through murder asking for accountability for the farmers.

"The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," the Pilibhit MP said in a tweet.

He posted a 37-second video in which a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep is seen running over people. Two SUVs -- one black and another white -- were seen following the jeep while there was a commotion of people shouting and crying in the video.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was taken on October 3, the day on which violence took place in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed in the violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.