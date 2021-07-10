Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan roped in for Bollywood remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’

Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri’s 2017 Tamil crime thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ starred actors Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are set to play the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha. The producers are planning to release the film next September. The original neo-noir crime thriller, which released in 2017, featured actors R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi as the main characters. The movie was produced by Sashikanth of YNot Studios.

The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks, in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios.The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. “We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022,” a source close to the film told PTI.

The Tamil movie, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, had Madhavan playing the role of a hard-nosed cop Vikram and Sethupathi as gangster Vedha. The movie stars actor Shraddha Srinath opposite Madhavan. Other actors including Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna, among others, played pivotal roles in the movie. It bagged four Filmfare South awards under the categories Best Director- Tamil (Pushkar-Gayathri), Best Actor- Tamil (Vijay Sethupathi), Best Male Playback Singer-Tamil (Anirudh Ravichander) and Critics’ Award for best Actor- South (R Madhavan).

The writer-director duo is on board to direct the Hindi remake as well. Besides this film, Hritik will soon begin shooting for his next action movie, Fighter. The patriotic-action-drama, also starring Deepika Padukone, will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Last month, on the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish, the superstar promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, slated for release on September 17 on Disney + Hotstar VIP. He is also reuniting with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut to play Lankesh in the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.