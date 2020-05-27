HP introduces new laptops, monitors in its personal systems portfolio

The HP EliteBook 830 G7, HP EliteBook 840 G7, and HP EliteBook 850 G7 are slated to be available in June for a starting price of $1,399.

Atom Tech Shorts

PC and printer major HP Inc on Tuesday introduced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio designed to help people stay productive whether they continue working from home or prepare to return to the office.

The new HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio. The laptops feature 10th Gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors for maximum performance.

The HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs features 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch diagonal screens, designed to meet the demands of the multi-task, multi-place workday, with both AMD and Intel-based processor options.

The HP EliteBook 805 Series PCs are powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon VEGA graphics.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is the first mainstream business convertible with 4x4 LTE antennas, lowered by up to 10th Gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors.

The HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors with a 23.8-inch or 27-inch diagonal screen. It comes with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics.

Meanwhile, the HP EliteBook 835 G7 claims to give up to 24 hours of battery life.

The latest additions to the HP ZBook lineup are powerhouse notebooks purpose-built with pro-level performance, a captivating viewing experience, and new ways to collaborate.

With up to 17 hours of battery life the ZBook Firefly G7 allows power users, creatives, and STEAM students to stay productive on-the-go with MIL-STD 810G reliability and durability, industry-leading security features, and a bigger, brighter display, said the company.

The new ZBooks deliver power in an ultra-mobile design with NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel Core processors so users can stay productive and seamlessly work on multiple apps simultaneously.

HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,419 while HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $1,249.

The company also introduced three new monitors for a starting price of $159.