How Twitter reacted to CSK's win and return of IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a comfortable five-wicket win in the inaugural game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. The season started off with victory for CSK fans in an even contest which swung CSK's way in the last few overs.

Over 70 lakh fans, many of whom are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were watching the game on Hotstar, the online streaming platform of Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL.

But just watching match on TV, with friends and family around is now passé. Twitter users, with their instant memes and references conjured from Tamil cinema (CSK fans, looking at you) makes one wonder if fans tend to prepare for the day, hours in advance, with a Cricket-cinema-memes starter kit.

Needless to say, the internet exploded with funny memes and references on all that transpired on ground, connecting thousands of fans as they shared their instant thoughts and reactions on the networking platform. Even for the non-Cricket follower, these memes tend to give the low-down, just enough to nod one’s head in agreement when unexpectedly caught in an intense post-Cricket discussion. For instance, you now know Dhoni’s decision to send in Curran for the last few overs turned in favour for CSK. This was compared to the comedy scene in which the actor Vivek says he would send in his disciple instead to perform a task.

Dhoni sending Curran in the last few overs was a masterstroke pic.twitter.com/xY898INynV — LS (@PuneerSoda) September 19, 2020

But there were moments during the match when CSK fans were wrought with worry. The meme says, “Man CSK, someone please bat well!”

And here’s how CSK Twitter account took a dig at one of the intense moment’s of the match. The meme reads: “Blood pressure tablets, as required”

Here’s another tweet that compares Curran’s performance to that of Albie Morkel from previous seasons. The meme shows a scene from Rajinkanth’s film Muthu where in the top frame we see father-Rajini descending the staircase and in the bottom frame, its son-Rajini with the exact resemblance.

Oru game perform pannaa podhumey pic.twitter.com/NCTAypsBn5 — Cricketism (@Cricketism34) September 19, 2020

And not to forget Du Plessis’s miraculous catch

Here are some more moments from the match that fans captured better with memes.

IPL audience watching on tv be like pic.twitter.com/4FndMJwqzB — Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) September 19, 2020

Containing the target and all okay, mild beedhi happening at MI's bowling attack pic.twitter.com/iP1GYlr2Kt September 19, 2020