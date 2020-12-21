How the story of a Kerala candidateâ€™s kidney donation was revealed in the local polls

Antony Joseph contested as an independent candidate and won in Kottayam district by just two votes.

news Kerala Local Polls 2020

Forty-five-year-old Antony Joseph was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Parathod Gramsa Panchayat of Kottayam district after winning by just two votes. But during the polls, Anthonyâ€™s name became known for another reason â€” last year, he donated his kidney to a patient in need, keeping the decision a secret to all but a small group.

A year ago, Antony saw a message in a WhatsApp group about Varghese Thomas, of Chambakkulam in Alappuzha, who was looking for a donor for a kidney transplant. "I called him and asked whether we could meet. But due to his health, he couldn't travel. So I decided to visit his house. When I went there, I was heartbroken to see his condition. He had two children; the youngest was a year old. I decided to donate my kidney," he told TNM.

While locals helped Varghese raise money for the surgery, Antony donated his kidney without accepting anything in return.

"I wanted to keep this secret. Only very few people close to me knew about this. I had told them not to tell anyone," he said.

But things changed when the political party he had worked with for years joined the Left Democratic Front.

"I was with the Kerala Congress Mani group all these years. But when they joined LDF, I couldn't accept that. I am not a person who believes in opportunism. I like to stick to my ideologies," he said.

Since the UDF did not consider him a worthy candidate, he contested as an independent after coaxing from his friends and supporters.

"My friends and some people who like me pressured me to contest. So I decided to contest, and I had faith that I would win," he said.

When opponents realised that he would be a competitor, Antony was accused of taking money to donate his kidney.

"I hadnâ€™t taken a single rupee for that. I am a believer and I think we should follow at least one thing that is said in our holy books. So I decided to follow Bible verses. People will always be ready to help their loved ones, but helping strangers is not done by all. For all these reasons, I did it," he added.

The allegations were ultimately proven false after Antony won the election by securing 410 votes, against 408 votes for Thomas, the candidate of KC(M) in the sitting seat of the Kerala Congress.

Antony, who was a gulf returnee, ran an event management company in his village. His vision is to develop a group like Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Keralaâ€™s prominent industry group Anna-Kitex, which won four panchayats in Ernakulam district, for the development of his village.