How safe is it to travel in metro trains?

Coronavirus Transportation

Metro rails across India are all set to resume operations as part of Unlock 4. The Centre on Wednesday announced that operations can be restarted in a graded manner. "Metros having more than one line should open different lines starting from September 7 onwards in a graded manner so that all corridors become operational by September 12. Frequency of trains to be regulated to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains," a statement said.

Authorities say that elaborate arrangements will be in place to ensure safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines shared by the Urban Housing Ministry:

1. Stations in containment zones will be closed.

2. To ensure physical distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains will be done.

3. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without masks.

4. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations.

5. Provision of sanitisers would be made at entry into the stations for use by passengers. Sanitisation of all areas having human interface needs to be done at regular intervals.

6. Use of Smart Card and cashless transactions to be encouraged. Tokens and paper slip tickets to be used with proper sanitisation.

7. Adequate dwell time at stations to be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding ensuring social distancing. Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

8. Passengers to be advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning.

Despite these measures, there may still be a risk of getting infected when travelling in the metro.

"There are a number of factors that influence the amount of exposure. We can't tell how many people will be carrying the virus as people can be asymptomatic, so temperature checks may not help that way, though it will reduce the risk of people with manifest illness travelling in the metro," Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), told TNM.

Another concern raised by experts is that the metro coaches are closed spaces.

"Unlike a bus, which can have the windows open, the metro train is a closed space, so air circulation is an issue. A crowded compartment can certainly cause issues in terms of dissemination of the virus and a virus cloud can form. Even when the train stops, when doors open, the clouds may not disperse in that short time as they are around for a few hours," Dr Srinath said.

The government said that metros would have to operate their Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) system as per the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) guidelines, which would increase the intake of fresh air in the air-conditioning system.

"An important aspect to ensure safety is to maintain physical distance to the extent possible, particularly during boarding and deboarding, which has to be done in an orderly manner as people may jostle," Dr Srinath said.

"The other important thing is that offices should continue work from home as much as possible, otherwise the timings should be staggered, so that peak hour density is reduced," he added.

So what can people personally do to stay safe?

"Definitely wear a mask, as good a mask as you can, and wear it properly to cover the nose and mouth. Wear goggles if you don't have spectacles, or try and wear a face shield, so no droplets will fall on your eyes or the rest of your face, which can be a portal of entry for the virus," Dr Srinath said.

"Don't touch your face and make sure you sanitise your hands frequently," he added. Experts suggest a multi-layered surgical mask as it is the most efficient in preventing the spread of the virus.