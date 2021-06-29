Partner

How many devices can you connect to your Wi-Fi? 60, if you use Airtel Xstream Fiber

At a time when WFH has become a mainstay, having an internet connection which can connect to multiple devices, and still remain fast and reliable, is paramount.

Weâ€™ve now become all too familiar with speed drops, and even connection drops sometimes, when multiple devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi router in a shared space. Often what people donâ€™t realize is that even if the internet connection is fast enough, a bad router can bring the speed down and make our internet experience poor. It is high-time that when work-from-home (WFH) is how so many businesses are running, we do away with unreliable connections.

With Airtel Xstream Fiber's new complimentary 1Gbps router, this has become a reality. Airtel conducted a stress test on the router, and saw that the connection remained stable even when 60 devices were connected to it.

This means, you can continue playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive without any lag even while your sister is taking her college classes online and parents are watching a show on OTT. And thatâ€™s just three devices being used at once.

Here is a quick look for what you will experience if you are online with Airtel Xstream Fiber.

And it is not just about the speed. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, you get a lot more.

This article was created in association with Airtel.