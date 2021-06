Partner

How many devices can you connect to your Wi-Fi? 60, if you use Airtel Xstream Fiber

At a time when WFH has become a mainstay, having an internet connection which can connect to multiple devices, and still remain fast and reliable, is paramount.

We’ve now become all too familiar with speed drops, and even connection drops sometimes, when multiple devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi router in a shared space. Often what people don’t realize is that even if the internet connection is fast enough, a bad router can bring the speed down and make our internet experience poor. It is high-time that when work-from-home (WFH) is how so many businesses are running, we do away with unreliable connections.

With Airtel Xstream Fiber's new complimentary 1Gbps router, this has become a reality. Airtel conducted a stress test on the router, and saw that the connection remained stable even when 60 devices were connected to it.

This means, you can continue playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive without any lag even while your sister is taking her college classes online and parents are watching a show on OTT. And that’s just three devices being used at once.

Here is a quick look for what you will experience if you are online with Airtel Xstream Fiber.

And it is not just about the speed. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, you get a lot more.

This article was created in association with Airtel.