How To Make Money Online With Affiliate Marketing?

Gone are the days when people had only one job and one source of income. Today, to be even mildly successful, you need multiple sources of income. And with the rise of marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and many more such companies, it has become possible for people with some “internet know-how” to make a pretty penny by indulging themselves in some part-time work. If you want to learn the art of affiliate marketing, this is the right place for you. This article aims to address how to use affiliate marketing to make money online.

What is an Affiliate Marketing Programme?

To put it simply, an online affiliate marketing programme helps companies sell their products through referrals. When you hyperlink a product from a certain company on your website, you are not only providing a channel for your readers to buy that product but also informing them about its benefits. This might entice people to try a particular product. On the occasion of a successful sale made through your hyperlink, you are entitled to a percentage of the sale. However, this percentage or portion varies from company to company.

What Are The Different Ways To Do Affiliate Marketing?

When it comes to the means of affiliate marketing, the possibilities are endless. There are a plethora of platforms available for people to do affiliate marketing from, such as YouTube, Instagram, and starting their own website. Let’s take a deeper look into each of them.

1. YouTube

YouTube has become one of the key players in providing entertainment for people across the globe. From “ how to ” videos to “what is” videos, you can find everything on the platform. So much so that many YouTube creators have amassed a massive fan base who regard their instructions as divinely inspired scripture. So, if you can also use the same practice and build up a following, and leave links to some products in the video description, it might result in a decent income.

2. Instagram

It is somewhat similar to YouTube, but you have to take a completely different approach to affiliate marketing on Instagram. Instagram is all about niches! You can pick one niche that you are comfortable with and start creating content about it. Once you garner a decent following, it’s time to start pushing products with your links in the description.

3. Website

Now you are entering some serious areas of affiliate marketing. In the previous options, you needed to build a relationship with your audience before they listened to your advice. However, a website brings its own set of challenges. Here, you have to harness the power of writing to entice your audience into using your links. Furthermore, you will have to use SEO to rank higher on the SERPs and be visible to the public. One such great example would be GrabOn . On their website, you may find multiple product reviews that generate regular income.

Even though there are multiple ways of affiliate marketing, this article will only tackle how to get started with a website as a means of affiliate marketing.

Things You Need For A Successful Affiliate Marketing Website

Here is a list of the requirements you must meet to ensure that your affiliate marketing business is profitable, taking into account that you have already launched your website.

1. Keyword Research Tool

Now that your website is up and running, you need to find out what people are searching for or, more importantly, what words they are using. A keyword research tool will help you find out what words are being used by people to look for products you have.

2. Grammarly

If you choose a website as your means of affiliate marketing, the main content would be in the form of words and sentences. At first glance, writing might seem easy and effortless. However, it takes a whole lot of time to produce content that actually converts website visits to sales. So, using Grammarly as a writing tool will minimise the effort it takes to produce great content.

3. Plagiarism Checker

The next tool is a plagiarism checker, because one thing that Google does not appreciate is plagiarised or copied content. So, putting your article through a plagiarism checker is always a good idea. You can easily remove the parts that show they are plagiarised.

4. Email Capture Tool

Chances are your website visitors won’t buy the product you are referring to right away. So, in that case, remarketing becomes an effective way of convincing them to buy from your link when they are ready. This can turn a one-time visitor into a repeat visitor to your website.

5. Run Ads on Your Website

As everyone knows, affiliate marketing is a slow process. Meanwhile, running ads through Google Adsense is a great idea. It will generate income when people visit your website. Furthermore, this can work for other forms of affiliate marketing, such as YouTube.

6. Content Revamp

Just uploading content on your website isn’t enough. You have to constantly revamp the content with new products and remove the products that go out of stock. This will keep your content relevant and eliminate the need to write similar content from the ground up.

7. On-Site SEO

On-site SEO is the difference between people reading what you have written and just leaving your website. On-site SEO optimises your website to be faster and easier for Google to understand your content.

The 3 Best Affiliate Programmes in India

Now that you have understood what affiliate marketing is and how you can do it, let’s take a look at the best affiliate programmes available in India.

1. Amazon Affiliate Programme

The most popular and beginner-friendly affiliate programme is Amazon’s affiliate programme. It pays well and doesn’t have any signup charges.

2. Flipkart Affiliate

Similar to Amazon, Flipkart also has an affiliate programme and does not charge any signup bonus. This programme comes with several tools to make your life a lot easier.

3. BigRock Affiliate

Apart from providing web hosting and servers, they also sell their services through affiliate programmes. You can sign up for their programme for free and start making money right away.

The bottom line is that starting your own affiliate business online can be a daunting task. However, this article should help you get started relatively easily. Hopefully, this article pointed you in the right direction. Happy Selling!

Disclaimer: This article is published in association with Grabon and not created by TNM Editorial.