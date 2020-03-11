How Kerala is combating COVID-19: List of what's cancelled, shut

From barring all public programmes by the government to shutting down movie theatres, the state is on high vigil.

news Coronavirus

The state of Kerala is on high alert with 14 people from the state testing positive for coronavirus by Tuesday night. Two families that returned from Italy have contracted the disease. While one family was diverted from the Kochi airport to the hospital, the other family lived in Pathanamthitta district for a few days without intimating health officials. Eight people who were in contact with them including immediate relatives have also tested positive.

With the likelihood that more people in Pathanamthitta and people on the two flights could have been infected and passed on the infection to others, Kerala has put into place many measures to combat the outbreak. From barring all public programmes by the government to shutting down movie theatres, the state is on high vigil.

Here are a few steps already announced by the government and others. This list will be updated:

- School for students of all boards till class 7 suspended.

- All colleges, except medical colleges, shut. No classes, only examinations are allowed.

- All movie theatres shut from March 11.

- Eco-tourism centres under Forest Department shut.

- All government public programmes cancelled.

- Some Kerala-Tamil Nadu trains will be partially cancelled from March 11 to 15.

- Govt asks all religious bodies not to conduct festivals.

- Madrassas, tutorials etc told not to conduct classes.

- People asked to conduct simple wedding with minimum attendance.

- Guruvayur temple cancels festivities from March 11, asks devotees not to crowd places and to ensure minimum attendance at weddings and other events.

- Kerala Catholic church asks devotees to receive Holy Communion in hand.

- Kochi Wonderla water theme park shut till March 20.

- Sports Kerala Kochi Marathon conducted by Kerala govt cancelled.

- Idukki admin has told hotels not to take further booking till March 31.

- Women’s Commission cancels adalat in March.

- Labour department cancels cess adalat.

- Bio-metric attendance cancelled in all govt offices.

- Registrations to PM Awaaz Yojana suspended.

- Kochi district admin cancels a scheduled job drive.

- Angamaly archdiocese cancels conventions, family unit meetings, retreats and classes.

