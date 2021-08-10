How a Kerala artist's dance moves created a Fahadh Faasil portrait

A video posted on the eve of Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, features Kerala-based artist Aswathy Krishna painting the actor’s portrait with her feet as she dances.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for Fahadh Faasil on his birthday on August 8. While social media was filled with heartfelt wishes for the popular Malayalam actor, from both fans and members of the film fraternity, Aswathy Krishna, a dancer, chose a unique way to wish him. Ahead of Fahadh’s birthday, a video of Aswathy Krishna painting his portrait surfaced online. Interestingly, Aswathy paints Fahadh’s image with her feet while dancing.

With her feet dipped in black acrylic paint, the dancer, who is dressed in a white Anarkali, gracefully twirls, swings and performs while painting Fahadh’s image on a giant canvas, which serves as her dance floor. From the shading of Fahadh’s sunglasses to his hairstyle, Aswathy carefully etches the most minute details of the portrait. The video, which was released on August 7, has been widely circulated online.

The video was posted by Suresh PK, an artist, who is popularly known as ‘Da Vinci’ Suresh. The Kerala-based artist has posted various portraits of celebrities in the past that have gone viral on social media. Suresh introduces his brother Unnikrishnan, a painter, and Aswathy, Unnikrishnan’s daughter, who is a law student, a dancer and an artist.

Talking about how the dance piece and painting were conceptualised, Suresh explains that Aswathy first did a rough pencil sketch of Fahadh on the white cloth/canvas, and then used the preliminary drawing as a stencil while dancing and painting the image using black acrylic paint. Suresh also notes how it was difficult for Aswathy to execute the performance since she was scared of losing her balance and falling. He adds that it wouldn’t have been possible to perform the dance if not for her dedication.

Several celebrities and fans posted photos, videos, and posters of Fahadh Faasil to mark his birthday. Fahadh’s wife, actor Nazriya Nazim, posted a photo of the two and wrote: “Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus! Hope all your dreams come true Shanu! To the most kind one I know ..Happy happy birthday!”