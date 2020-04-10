How food can be your medicine: Home remedies in your kitchen

Consuming the right foods can provide you with all the crucial nutrients to keep you healthy.

Food is fuel. It provides energy and powers you, helps you carry out all activities through the day. It is necessary for all the vital functions of the body. Essentially, if you eat intelligently, what you eat can be therapeutic. As Hippocrates stated, "Let your food be your medicine." Research and clinical trials have revealed the wonderful curative properties of certain specific foods and how they can battle various ailments.

Take a look at some examples for the next time you are feeling indisposed:

Lime: It helps battle flu-like symptoms and boost immunity. A glass of lime juice can help you in your efforts to avoid a cold.

Cranberries: These berries can be an effective natural remedy to deal with pesky urinary tract infections.

Yogurt: Applied topically, yogurt can help lessen the effects of a sun tan and make your skin look healthy and radiant.

Dates: Consuming dates can help fight the most obstinate constipation.

Ginger: Natureâ€™s analgesic, ginger helps deal with arthritis related pains, stomach cramps and migraine headaches.

Fenugreek: A paste of fenugreek seed powder can be help treat dandruff.

Cumin: Cumin seeds combat indigestion, flatulence, heartburn and nausea.

Grapes: Consuming 100 grams of grapes daily can help with fatigue and exhaustion.

Honey: Instilling a drop of honey into the eye may help deal with the symptoms of dry eye and eye fatigue.

Garlic: Consuming garlic can keep blood pressure from oscillating.

Superfood Turmeric and Immunity

The antioxidant power of turmeric fights inflammation and builds immunity. It can help cure the symptoms of cold and flu successfully. Curcumin in the turmeric helps thin out the mucous, battles inflammation and replenishes nutrients your body is low on, when youâ€™re feeling under the weather.

Banish Bloating With These Home Remedies For Gas

Bloating can cause a lot of discomfort. Fortunately, there are a host of home remedies that can be of immense help. The most effective home remedies to fight flatulence are â€“ fennel seeds, cumin seeds, mint and ginger. All these soothe your stomach and combat a bloated belly.

Support Heart Health with Lentils

The cholesterol lowering fibre and the generous amounts of protein in lentils are superstars for heart health! Having a bowl of dal every day is good for your heart health. These tiny seeds help stabilize fluctuating blood pressure levels and work towards preventing stroke and heart attacks.

Diet is absolutely fundamental to good health. However, it is easy to have fall prey to the comforts of modern life, with no physical activity and frequent indulgences in unhealthy food which provides hardly any nourishment. As a result, thereâ€™s a mammoth epidemic of diet-related diseases and disorders. Luckily, it is totally possible to regain lost health and battle diseases naturally by designing the right diet and resorting to home remedies in times of trouble.

