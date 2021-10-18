Partnered

How did the COVID-19 Second Wave impact you? Take this important survey and help us understand

This survey by Oxfam India tries to assess how the pandemic has affected the Indian middle class, and how the government has responded to it. Take out ten minutes to fill in this form.

As the number of daily coronavirus cases rapidly decrease in India and our life starts resembling how it was before the catastrophic pandemic began, it is perhaps time to think about how the pandemic has affected us â€“ each and every one of you.

World over, the pandemic has created financial and public health crises. The health infrastructure in all countries came under tremendous stress, and the economic impact of the pandemic is still being felt by most of us.

How has the pandemic, especially the second wave, impacted you? We want to understand this.

Oxfam India is undertaking a survey to understand the economic impact of the COVID-19 second wave on the Indian middle-class, their access to healthcare and their perception of the government's response to the pandemic.

Take out ten minutes to fill this important survey form embedded below, your input is crucial to our understanding of the pandemicâ€™s impact and what should be Indiaâ€™s response to it. (You can also take the survey by clicking here.)

This article has been published in partnership with Oxfam India.