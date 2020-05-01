On April 17, Ashin Munnu, an artist based out of Kerala, published a digital portrait that went viral. The painting showed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding an umbrella, with Health Minister KK Shailaja standing next to him. It's raining but the umbrella held by the Chief Minister protects doctors, healthcare workers, police and the general public, all of whom are depicted in the portrait. Ashin had captioned the picture â€˜Oru Kudayil Orumaâ€™ or â€˜Unity under an umbrellaâ€™ to symbolise the Kerala governmentâ€™s efforts to keep the pandemic at bay and ensure that people are not left stranded or hungry.
One meme shows the PM holding the umbrella for the Ambani brothers, Baba Ramdev and bank defaulters like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.
One of the most popular memes shows Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on a bike, splashing muddy water on Modi and Pinarayi. Ramesh Chennithala has been engaged in a shrill battle with the Pinarayi government after he highlighted that an American company called Sprinklr was in charge of handling COVID-19 data in the state.
There are more memes with Chennithala as the protagonist/ antagonist. One shows Chennithala holding a shamiana over Modi and Pinarayi's heads!
The faction war in the Congress also featured in memes where Chandy tries to upstage Chenntithala.
Factions are legendary in Kerala Congress. Oommen Chandy, the former CM, was soon in the picture with a shamiana over the tent.â€” Varun Santhosh (@santvarun) May 1, 2020
Tamil actor Vijay has also become the saviour in a few memes.
Eventually, the meme fest became an explosion, with the PM holding an umbrella becoming the centre of the joke.