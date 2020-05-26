COVID TRACKER
Partner

With stress levels rising, your Netflix binge-breaks aren't going to be enough. These awesome video playlists might just be what you need.

Image of a woman who is frustrated with work
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 18:14

Work-from-home burnout is a very real problem. The work hours aren't clearly defined, neither are the breaks. On top of that, a lot of us are cooking and doing other chores ourselves. With stress levels rising, your Netflix binge-breaks aren't going to be enough. So, here's how you can build a playlist that relaxes and revitalises you, and keeps you productive from morning to night, between breaks and during free-time. 

According to Opensignal, a global authority on mobile network analysis, Airtel offers the best video experience and download speed experience in India.

Though keep in mind, poor data service during these breaks will make it more stressful than calming. So make sure you have a network connection that allows for quality streaming and downloads. According to Opensignal, a global authority on mobile network analysis, Airtel offers the best video experience and download speed experience in India.

Check out these 4 playlists, they might just be what you need today!

1

morning
power-boosters

10 to 20 minutes

You wake up with only an hour to go before your first work call of the day, and youâ€™re groggy. How do you inject some energy into your morning?

POCKET YOGA

Pocket Yoga

 

Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions.

THE FITNESS MARSHAL

The fitness marshall

 

Dance aerobics to Top-40 songs, in just 7 minutes.

KINETIC LIVING

Kinetic living

 

Nike trainer Urmi teaches everything, from pushups to pilates.

HIIT FITIFY

Hiit fitify

 

High-intensity workouts that you can customise.

2

between-work entertainers

5 to 10 minutes

You log out of one Zoom call and your calendar pings - you have 10 minutes before the next one. How can you turn a quick break into a super-fast relaxation session?

ALL IT TAKES IS 10 MINDFUL MINUTES

All it takes is 10 mindful minutes

 

A TED Talk on how to do nothing for 10 whole minutes.

EXTREME RELAXATION ASMR SOAP GRANNY

EXTREME RELAXATION ASMR SOAP GRANNY

 

Tranquil visuals of colourful soaps being cut into tiny pieces.

DANISH SAIT'S COMEDY SKETCHES

DANISH SAIT'S COMEDY SKETCHES

 

Hilarious parody videos on life during lockdown.

YOUR FOOD LAB

YOUR FOOD LAB

 

Snacky food videos on delicious desi recipes.

3

lunch-time stressbusters

5 to 10 minutes

You have a little less than an hour for lunch before you have to jump back into work. What can you do to cure that afternoon drowsiness while you eat?

POCKET FILIMS

Pocket Filims

 

Simple, heart-warming Hindi shorts.

Friends Series

F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

 

Pick any episode for a comforting re-run.

SALT FAT ACID HEAT

Salt fat acid heat

 

Lessons on cooking and eating with passion.

MODERN LOVE

Modern Love

 

Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions.

4

down-time unwinders

1 to 4 hours

Youâ€™ve wrapped up for the day or the week, but you canâ€™t seem to relax. How do you force your brain to take a chill pill?

TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO

TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO

 

Best show to watch along with your weekend cleaning.

KUMBALANGI NIGHTS

KUMBALANGI NIGHTS

 

A love story set in a world of class-struggle and sexism.

FAMILY MAN

FAMILY MAN

 

A middle-class man who is a world-class spy.

EXTRACTION

EXTRACTION

 

A straighforward story loaded with gripping fight scenes.

 

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Airtel.