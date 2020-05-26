Partner

How to beat work-from-home burnout: Take a break with these video playlists

With stress levels rising, your Netflix binge-breaks aren't going to be enough. These awesome video playlists might just be what you need.

Work-from-home burnout is a very real problem. The work hours aren't clearly defined, neither are the breaks. On top of that, a lot of us are cooking and doing other chores ourselves. With stress levels rising, your Netflix binge-breaks aren't going to be enough. So, here's how you can build a playlist that relaxes and revitalises you, and keeps you productive from morning to night, between breaks and during free-time.

Though keep in mind, poor data service during these breaks will make it more stressful than calming. So make sure you have a network connection that allows for quality streaming and downloads. According to Opensignal, a global authority on mobile network analysis, Airtel offers the best video experience and download speed experience in India.

Check out these 4 playlists, they might just be what you need today!

1 morning

power-boosters 10 to 20 minutes You wake up with only an hour to go before your first work call of the day, and youâ€™re groggy. How do you inject some energy into your morning? Pocket Yoga Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions. The fitness marshall Dance aerobics to Top-40 songs, in just 7 minutes. Kinetic living Nike trainer Urmi teaches everything, from pushups to pilates. Hiit fitify High-intensity workouts that you can customise.

3 lunch-time stressbusters 5 to 10 minutes You have a little less than an hour for lunch before you have to jump back into work. What can you do to cure that afternoon drowsiness while you eat? Pocket Filims Simple, heart-warming Hindi shorts. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Pick any episode for a comforting re-run. Salt fat acid heat Lessons on cooking and eating with passion. Modern Love Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions.

4 down-time unwinders 1 to 4 hours Youâ€™ve wrapped up for the day or the week, but you canâ€™t seem to relax. How do you force your brain to take a chill pill? TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO Best show to watch along with your weekend cleaning. KUMBALANGI NIGHTS A love story set in a world of class-struggle and sexism. FAMILY MAN A middle-class man who is a world-class spy. EXTRACTION A straighforward story loaded with gripping fight scenes.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Airtel.