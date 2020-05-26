Work-from-home burnout is a very real problem. The work hours aren't clearly defined, neither are the breaks. On top of that, a lot of us are cooking and doing other chores ourselves. With stress levels rising, your Netflix binge-breaks aren't going to be enough. So, here's how you can build a playlist that relaxes and revitalises you, and keeps you productive from morning to night, between breaks and during free-time.
According to Opensignal, a global authority on mobile network analysis, Airtel offers the best video experience and download speed experience in India.
Though keep in mind, poor data service during these breaks will make it more stressful than calming. So make sure you have a network connection that allows for quality streaming and downloads. According to Opensignal, a global authority on mobile network analysis, Airtel offers the best video experience and download speed experience in India.
Check out these 4 playlists, they might just be what you need today!
1
morning
power-boosters
You wake up with only an hour to go before your first work call of the day, and youâ€™re groggy. How do you inject some energy into your morning?
Pocket Yoga
Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions.
The fitness marshall
Dance aerobics to Top-40 songs, in just 7 minutes.
Kinetic living
Nike trainer Urmi teaches everything, from pushups to pilates.
Hiit fitify
High-intensity workouts that you can customise.
2
between-work entertainers
You log out of one Zoom call and your calendar pings - you have 10 minutes before the next one. How can you turn a quick break into a super-fast relaxation session?
All it takes is 10 mindful minutes
A TED Talk on how to do nothing for 10 whole minutes.
EXTREME RELAXATION ASMR SOAP GRANNY
Tranquil visuals of colourful soaps being cut into tiny pieces.
DANISH SAIT'S COMEDY SKETCHES
Hilarious parody videos on life during lockdown.
YOUR FOOD LAB
Snacky food videos on delicious desi recipes.
3
lunch-time stressbusters
You have a little less than an hour for lunch before you have to jump back into work. What can you do to cure that afternoon drowsiness while you eat?
Pocket Filims
Simple, heart-warming Hindi shorts.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Pick any episode for a comforting re-run.
Salt fat acid heat
Lessons on cooking and eating with passion.
Modern Love
Practice yoga at your own pace, with guided sessions.
4
down-time unwinders
Youâ€™ve wrapped up for the day or the week, but you canâ€™t seem to relax. How do you force your brain to take a chill pill?
TIDYING UP WITH MARIE KONDO
Best show to watch along with your weekend cleaning.
KUMBALANGI NIGHTS
A love story set in a world of class-struggle and sexism.
FAMILY MAN
A middle-class man who is a world-class spy.
EXTRACTION
A straighforward story loaded with gripping fight scenes.