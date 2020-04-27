How actor Rishi is making use of the lockdown

The actor said in an interview that his inbox is flooded with new scripts and the lockdown has given him time to read and pick out the best.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor Rishi is making the best use of the lockdown period by reading new scripts. The actor said that he has been offered several scripts in the past and his inbox is flooded with new scripts; therefore, this is the best time to read and pick out the best.

The actor pointed out that reading the script gives him better insights than story narrations and he is able to choose the right one. He added that he has earmarked some scripts which he will take up after the lockdown ends.

In an interview with Cinema Express, Rishi has been quoted as saying, “I usually get a narration over the phone, but I prefer a written script, a brief synopsis, which has been coming to my inbox from various directors every day. Since I have been doing this even before the lockdown, I haven’t kept a count of the number of scripts I have gone through. Out of these, I have found a couple of subjects to be interesting, and they need to be developed further. Once I am convinced with the entire story, I plan to take up these projects.”

When the lockdown was announced, Rishi was busy filming for Ramana Avatara, directed by Raman Singh. He also has the Islahuddin directorial Flip Flop in his kitty.

Besides these two films, Rishi has Sakalakala Vallabha, directed by Jacobh Verghese, in the post production mode and its release date will be decided after the lockdown ends, said the actor.

The actor’s last film release was Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha, a comedy film written and directed by debutant Anoop Ramaswamy Kashyap. The film was based on Guy de Maupassant’s short story The Necklace. Dhanya Balakrishna played Rishi’s lead pair in the film with the rest of the star cast including Siddu Moolimani, Dattannaas Devraj, Rangayana Raghu, Mitra and Papa Pandu Shalini.

(Content provided by Digital Native)