How 5G will help unlock your small business's growth potential

With the fifth-generation of mobile network technology just around the corner in India, small businesses would be looking to upgrade as the technology brings about many notable improvements - higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved reliability. These improvements can help business owners optimise their infrastructure and streamline their processes for more efficiency. To put it simply, every employee will be capable of a higher rate of productivity with 5G than without it.

How can we be sure of this? Well, in January 2021, Airtel became the first telco in India to successfully test LIVE 5G over a commercial network in Hyderabad. It used a dynamic spectrum to operate 4G and 5G in the 1800 MHz band, delivering 10x speeds, 10x improvement on latency, and 100x concurrency. The results also confirm that Airtel is capable and ready to roll out 5G technology to consumers as soon as government approval comes in.

5G's higher speeds and lower latency will enable remote-working and immersive experiences on the sales floor, all of which could change businesses. Itâ€™s time to rethink and reimagine the way we do business, and we are getting you started on that process with a sneak-peek into how 5G will impact your business.

