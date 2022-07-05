Houses flooded in Mangaluru as parts of Karnataka see heavy rains

In light of the heavy rains, a rain holiday was announced for all the educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts on Tuesday, July 5.

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in parts of coastal Karnataka on Tuesday, July 5, with low-lying areas in Mangaluru city inundated. However, the rainfall has receded through the day and officials are in the process of clearing debris caused due to landslides in some spots. Earlier, an orange warning was issued for five districts in the state and a yellow warning for seven districts.

Waterlogging was reported at an anganwadi at Someshwara in Mangaluru on Tuesday morning, following which the materials at the anganwadi center were shifted out by personnel from the fire and emergency service department. A few houses in Bajjodi area in the city were also flooded with water after the collapse of a bund formed to block the flow of rainwater. The residents of the houses were seen picking up articles that were being washed away from their houses and wading through ankle high water even inside.

Continuous rain has led to uprooting of electric poles and trees in Kodagu district, and movement was severely affected by a boulder that rolled down onto the Bhagamandala-Talakaveri Road. Efforts are underway to remove it. Additionally, cracks were seen on the connecting bridge between Monnangeri-Ramakolli as a result of the heavy downpour. This bridge was built by the local residents after it was washed away earlier during the heavy rains in 2018.

In light of the heavy rains, a rain holiday was announced for all the educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts on Tuesday, July 5. Apart from this, heavy rain was also reported in Kalasa, Horanadu, Kudremukh, Sringeri and Koppa regions, and landslides have been reported from Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts. Heavy rains were also reported in Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada in the foothills of the Western Ghats.

On the other hand, the water levels in Nethravathi and Kumaradhara rivers have risen drastically following continuous rainfall, and an overflowing Kumaradhara river has submerged the bathing zone of the famous pilgrimage center Kukke Subramanya. The Bhadra River in Chikkamaglur district has also been overflowing due to heavy rains for a week, and has submerged the Hebbale Bridge near Kalasa town.

Bengaluru also witnessed rainy weather, with many places in the city experiencing drizzles and cold waves.

(With IANS inputs)