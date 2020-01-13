Houses damaged during Maradu demolition will be compensated: Kerala Min AC Moideen

The minister also said that removal of piled-up debris of the demolition is the next important step that will be carried out.

news Maradu demolition

The demolition of the four giant illegal apartment complexes in Maradu was a successful one considering that no major damages were reported in any of the nearby structures including bridges, houses and other buildings. But Minister for Local Self Government Departments, AC Moideen, has assured that even minor damages to houses will be compensated.

“It is also appreciable that the concerns of neighbourhood residents were taken into confidence and the team successfully implemented the Supreme Court order,” Minister AC Moideen said in Thiruvananthapuram after the demolition of Golden Kayaloram - the fourth apartment complex, on Sunday.

Though there were no major damages, the residents living near the razed twin towers of Alfa Serene apartments had raised complaints soon after the demolition that the window panes and roofing sheets above the houses were damaged during the demolition.

TNM had gone to inspect the houses after demolition and had found the complaints to be true.

Despite the nearby buildings having been safeguarded with insurance cover, there were apprehensions among the residents about compensation. Against this backdrop, Minister AC Moideen’s assurance has come as a relief to the nearby residents whose houses suffered minor damages.

The four apartment complexes - H2O Holy Faith, twin towers of Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove - were razed down on Saturday and Sunday, based on the Supreme Court order for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that removal of piled-up debris of the demolition is the next important step, reports Asianet News. The minister was responding to media after the demolition of Golden Kayaloram - the fourth apartment complex. “Only after this, we will decide what is to be done to the land where the buildings stood,” he said.

According to officials, debris removal will be carried out by the company named Prompt Enterprises. It has been decided to store the debris at the company’s land at Cherthala in Alappuzha district.

