Houses, crops in many Kerala districts damaged due to heavy rain, wind

On Tuesday morning, a cyclone hit Ezhumattoor and Ayiroor panchayats of Pathanamthitta, one of the districts that was affected.

news Weather

Heavy rains and wind were reported in different parts of Kerala on July 12 and 13 night, which damaged several houses and agricultural lands in central parts of the state. Particularly in Pathanamthitta district, around 200 houses got damaged due to heavy rains on Tuesday, and around 100 electric poles also fell which resulted in long power outages.

On Tuesday morning, a cyclone hit Ezhumattoor and Ayiroor panchayats of Pathanamthitta. The cyclone lasted only for a minute, but a lot of trees, houses, electric poles, buildings and crops got damaged. Fire Department officials, volunteers and police have been deployed in these panchayats to clear roads and help the people. Apart from huge trees, crops like plantain and rubber were also destroyed. No casualties were reported from the district.

In Idukki district, too, trees fell in several places on roads and on top of houses causing significant damage. Major damage was reported from Thodupuzha region of the district too where rubber, plantain, coconut, tapioca were among the agricultural crops destroyed. Many houses in Kodikkulam region were also damaged.

Similar situations have been reported from Ernakulam district as well. In Paravur taluk alone, around 40 houses were severely damaged and around 200 were partially broken. Apart from that, several houses were damaged in Kunnathunadu, Muvattupuzha, Aluva and Nayarambalam. Vehicles were also damaged after trees fell on them, and roads were blocked and electricity cut off as poles fell due to rain and wind. Heavy rains were reported in Thrissur district too.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into sea from June 13 to June 17 as there is a possibility of strong winds along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep at 40 kilometers per hour. Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued weather warnings to people living in coastal areas, and also advised people to cut trees where there is risk of them falling on houses and electric poles.