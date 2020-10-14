House collapses next to Hyderabad woman walking on road, narrow escape caught on CCTV

The dilapidated house located in Moghalpura has been vacant for over two years.

news Hyderabad Rains

A shocking CCTV footage has emerged in which a dilapidated house collapsing in Moghalpura, in the old city region of Hyderabad, has been caught on camera. A lady dressed in a burqa can be seen walking in a hurry on the road in front of the house when it suddenly collapses in a fraction of seconds. The woman however escaped unhurt.

As soon as it collapsed, the entire area was engulfed in a cloud of dust. The house located adjoining the famous Akkanna Madanna Temple collapsed at around 5:30 pm on Wednesday evening Later the authorities cleared the debris and demolished the entire structure.

Speaking to TNM, Moghalpura Station House Officer A Ravi Kumar confirmed that there was no casualty reported in the house collapse incident. He said, “The house collapsed at around 5:30 pm. The building has been vacant for around two and a half year now. The woman seen in the CCTV footage escaped unhurt.”

On Tuesday evening at around 8.30 pm, in another incident, four houses adjoining each other in Hyderabad’s Ghouse Nagar -- a crammed colony accommodating working class people--were destroyed after a huge compound wall erected behind these houses atop a hillock came down due to heavy rain. The colony is located in the interiors of Bandlaguda.

In an important meeting carried out today, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to inspect dilapidated buildings and vacate residents living in dangerous structures. The officials have also been instructed to visit inundated areas and inspect the safety of buildings.

Today, 19 dilapidated structures at Charminar, Faluknama, Laldarwaza, Santoshnagar, Champapet etc. Residents of 14 dilapidated structures were vacated. 35 residents along river Music were also vacated and rehabilitated. So far, according to the town planning department 154 dilapidated buildings have been demolished and 103 houses have been vacated in total.

When your time is good, nothing can affect you. A woman's narrow escape from a house collapse in Moghalpura caught on CCTV. #Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/e69ysW8efO — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) October 14, 2020

