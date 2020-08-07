Hours after JC Prabhaker Reddy gets released on bail, arrested again for heckling cop

After spending 53 days in jail, JC Prabhaker Reddy and his son were released on bail from the Kadapa Central prison on Thursday.

news Controversial

Tadipatri former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy who was released on bail from the Kadapa central prison on Thursday was again arrested by the police on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, the police booked him under the SC ST Act and also under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code.



Confirming the arrest, Tadipatri DSP A Srinivasulu said, â€œAround 400-500 people gathered at the Central jail violating COVID-19 restrictions. Last night around 9:30 pm, JC Prabhaker Reddy arrived in Tadipatri with his followers in a convoy. Despite informing them that they should follow COVID-19 restrictions and cooperate they flouted all restrictions. The police personnel who were on duty at the check post were allowing all vehicles. Despite that he got out of the car and abused the CI. As the CI was offended, he filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed under the SC/ST prevention of atrocities Act. Based on witnesses and video evidence, he has been arrested. He will be produced in court before the judicial magistrate. A case has also been filed for violating the Disaster Management Act."

Based on information that Reddy was coming to Tadipatri, police made bandobast arrangements in Tadipatri town as well as at the district check post. Police personnel were deployed at the check post to ensure COVID-19 rules were followed, in order to enforce Disaster Management Act.

Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy caught on cam losing his cool and heckling a cop on duty. The incident happened at Sajjaladinne near Tadipatri. Reddy and his son were released on bail form the Central jail only last evening. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/F8Lm8ZklVN August 7, 2020

Prabhaker Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were arrested around two months ago on the charges of submitting fake documents related to registration of buses. According to the police, around 400-500 people had gathered outside the jail to receive them. Later, a massive convoy reached Tadipatri.



In the video that went viral on social media, JC Prabhaker Reddy can be seen getting out of his car and heckling the policeman on duty. He can be heard arguing and losing his cool. Later, his supporters could be heard sloganeering and walking on the highway along with him.



READ: AP junior doctors threaten to boycott duties over pending stipend, poor quality PPE