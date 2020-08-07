AP junior doctors threaten to boycott duties over pending stipend, poor quality PPE

Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association said they have given multiple representations in the last six months, but nothing has materialised on the ground.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association has alleged that plights of post-graduate doctors and interns are being ‘grossly’ neglected and has called for boycotting duties, if their issues are not resolved. On Friday, the association gave a representation to the Director of Medical Education (DME) in Vijayawada and other authorities concerned, stating their demands.

The APJUDA, in its representation, said that they are the least paid compared to all the neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, and that they have not been paid their stipend since January 2020. They have also demanded at least a 45% hike, on par with their peers in the neighbouring states.

The doctors, who have lost their lives fighting COVID-19, are yet to receive their insurance or the ex-gratia amount. The junior doctors are demanding the immediate release of the amount to the bereaved families as well as Rs 1 crore insurance cover for all health workers.

Alleging that they are not given additional incentives despite fighting COVID-19, healthcare workers also pointed out that they are getting ‘absolutely’ poor quality PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and N95 masks. They have attributed the lack of good quality protective gear as the main reason for the ‘exponential increase’ of COVID-19 cases among doctors, which in turn, affected their families too.

“There has been a huge manpower shortage to work in COVID-19 hospitals. We are getting exhausted and are not able to work satisfactorily,” added the APJUDA in their representation. The doctors are also demanding a separate ward to treat doctors at government hospitals in the state.

The junior doctors said that they have given multiple representations in the last six months. However, though they are getting assurances, nothing has materialised on the ground.

Speaking to the TNM, Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association president, Dr Deepchand said that they would boycott duties if their demands are not resolved this time. “We are discussing among ourselves on how to go forward with the issue. We have formally given representation, once again, to the DME, principals and superintendents (of government medical colleges). We hope our issue gets resolved; if not, we may boycott duties,” said Dr Deepchand.

The JUDA has also raised concerns that their academic schedule has come to a standstill and are appealing to resume the same, at least partially.