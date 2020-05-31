Hotels, malls to remain closed in TN, lockdown in four districts till June 30

While restrictions will continue as before in four Tamil Nadu districts, special permissions have been given for Chennai and the rest of the state.

news Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till June 30 in four districts and has allowed certain relaxations for the rest of the state as per the Centreâ€™s guidelines on May 30.

Places of religious worship, hotels, resorts and hospitality services will remain closed across the state till June 30. While inter-state travel has been prohibited, buses have been allowed to ply in eight zones that have been demarcated by the government.

However, considering the increased caseload in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, most of the restrictions will continue. However, special permissions have been granted to Chennai

What remains prohibited across state

The restrictions that will continue till further announcements include a ban on the reopening of places of religious worship and religious gatherings. People from other districts have been banned from visiting the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for tourism purposes. Hotels, resorts, hospitality services are not permitted to operate during this period. Exceptions have been provided for lodgings of other states people and institutional quarantine centres.

According to the statement, shopping malls, educational institutions, research labs cannot function. International flight service will stay cancelled, metro rail, MRTS train service cannot operate. Transportation within states will also remain prohibited. The government has yet again emphasised on online education.

Theatres, gyms, Swimming pools, clubs, bars, beaches, tourist places, zoos and museums, places of public gatherings are not allowed to function. Gatherings for political, sports, entertainment, functions, religious, education and festival events will remain cancelled. The restriction on the gathering for marriage and death continues, with up to 50 people allowed for the wedding ceremony and upto 20 people allowed at funerals.

What is permitted

All showrooms and big shops have been allowed to open in the state, except in containment zones.

Based on the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines on May 30, restaurants have been allowed to open, but without air conditioning. At a time, 50% of the seating arrangement can be used.

Grocery and provisions can function from 6 am to 8 pm. Tea shops and other small food outlets should provide only parcels till June 7. From June 8, tea shops can function with 50% of the customers.

Rental cabs with 4 people, including the driver, can ferry without an e-pass. Auto rickshaws have been allowed with two passengers and the driver. Barbershops and parlours can function without AC.

Gathering of more than five people has been prohibited under Section 144. Containment zones will continue with the same restrictions in place.

IT and private institutions will be allowed to function with 100% workforce, except in Chennai. However, the government has encouraged people to work from home.

Special permissions for Chennai

Though the lockdown has been extended in Chennai till June 30, in the Greater Chennai Police limits, except for containment zones, permission has been provided for the functioning of IT industries and companies supporting IT industries with 20% workers, or a maximum of 40 employees. All private institutions can function with 50% of workers, but the government has encouraged working from home.

All showrooms and shops, except shopping malls, have been allowed to function with 50% of the employees. Only 5 customers maintaining physical distancing should be permitted in the shops. However, air conditioning should not be used.

Honorarium

The government has announced an honorarium of Rs 2, 500 each for all the sanitary workers in the Greater Chennai Police limits. The underprivileged, those with disabilities and elderly people staying at the Corporation centres will also be provided Rs 1,000 when they return home from the Corporation centres.