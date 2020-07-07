Hotels, homestays in Kodagu ordered to stop hosting new guests

news Hospitality

The Kodagu district administration has stated that no hotels, resorts, lodges or homestays in the district can host guests until further notice, beginning Tuesday.

In addition to this direction, the order said establishments should stop taking advanced bookings from customers both online and offline. The establishments were also ordered to inform incoming guests who had already made reservations before they reached the district.

However, the order has stated that personal and emergency travel will not be barred. The exempted travellers will be asked to submit their travel and personal details to police stations or the urban and rural local authorities.

Currently, the district has 74 active COVID-19 cases and has seen one death related to the disease.

The new curb on tourism comes as the sector continues to struggle to regain some business after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Many establishments had tweaked their amenities and had introduced special offers, such as workstation availability for customers to work remotely from the tourist destination. According to media reports, resort owners were working to ensure good internet connectivity and related furniture to facilitate work from resorts.

Working professionals from Bengaluru and Mysuru were primarily targeted for these amenities.

As of July 6, 25,317 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state, which includes 401 deaths and 10,527 discharges. Among the 14,385 active patients in the state, 8860 are from Bengaluru.