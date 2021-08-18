Hosted by late comedian Vivek, trailer of 'LOL: Enga Siri Paapom' promises laugh riot

The contestant lineup of ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’, which is co-hosted by actor Shiva, includes Premgi Amaren, Abhishek Kumar, Baggy, Sathish and Pugazh, among others.

The trailer of streaming platform Amazon Prime Video’s reality comedy show LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, was released on Monday. The show is hosted by late actor-comedian Vivek and actor Shiva. The series will consist of six episodes and is set to stream on the OTT platform from August 27. The show was shot before Padma Shri recipient Vivek’s demise and will be released posthumously.

The trailer video opens with glimpses of the contestants and the sets, with Vivek explaining the format of the show in a voiceover. Apart from featuring both veteran actor-comedians, as well as Tamil standup comedians from the younger lot, the trailer also shares visuals of Vivek enacting some of his popular lines and comical dialogues.

Bankrolled by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, the lineup of contestants with 10 comedians, including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini. The winner of the reality show is set to receive a cash prize worth Rs 25 lakh.

The Hindi version of the series LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, which was hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, released earlier this year. The lineup of contestants included Aditi Mittal, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta and Sunil Grover, among others.

Actor Shiva, who co-hosted the show with late actor Vivek, spoke about the experience of working with him in an earlier statement to the press. “LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with legendary actor and my favorite entertainer, Vivek sir. With his versatility and charm, Vivek sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a wholesome entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him.”

Aparna Purohit, the Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, also spoke about late actor-comedian Vivek and his role in the show. “This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivek sir. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories,” she noted.

Watch the trailer of ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ here: