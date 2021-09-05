Host Nagarjuna introduces contestants as Telugu Bigg Boss Season 5 begins

Film and television stars, dance masters, YouTubers and anchors have found a spot in Season 5 of the show.

Flix Entertainment

The most awaited television reality show, Telugu Bigg Boss Season 5, finally began on Star Maa on Sunday evening at 6 pm, with Tollywood popular actor Akkineni Nagarjun as the host. The reality show is all set to entertain the audience with a variety of tasks and drama. In the latest season of Telugu Bigg Boss, the house is all decked up with green and gold colours and is ready to monitor the contestants with 70 cameras around them.

Like every other season, in season five, too, the contestants were picked from the various entertainment fields. Film and television stars, dance masters, YouTubers and anchors have found a spot in Season 5 of the show. As Nagarjuna introduced the contestants, they have entered the Bigg Boss house with their own dance, singing performances and special audio-visuals.

The contestants of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 5 include Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Natraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas, Umadevi, Jeswanth, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sriram Chandra, Lahari Shari, Hamida are among the contestants.

Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show for the last two seasons, said in an official statement, “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavour is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artist, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”

The show is set to entertain the contestants for the next 100 plus days and will be telecast at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. On weekends (Saturday and Sunday), the show will start from 9 pm, where Nagarjuna will make his appearance to grill the contestants.

Watch the Bigg Boss season promo here: