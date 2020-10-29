‘Hope you’re watching BCCI?’: Ex-cricketers, fans miffed at Suryakumar Yadav’s omission

Suryakumar Yadav’s omission for the Australia tour has surprised many, even as he scored another brilliant 79 against RCB on Wednesday.

Team India selectors are facing tremendous criticism for not picking Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Australian tour. The BCCI announced the squad a few days ago and it came as a shocker for many that the Mumbai batsman did not find a place in any of the three formats for which the teams were announced. The criticism and questions grew louder on Wednesday night as Suryakumar Yadav scored 79 runs off 43 balls for Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Suryakumar came in when MI had lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the sixth over but took the game to the opposition. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. Yadav led MI to an important victory against RCB and won the Man of the Match award.

The innings comes a couple of days after he missed out on a place in the Indian squad that will tour Australia starting from November. The match, peppered with a few controversies around the on-field behaviour of players like Hardik Pandya (MI) and Chris Morris (RCB), also had a few tense moments involving RCB Skipper Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who appeared to exchange glares in the 13th over.

During and after Wednesday’s match, several former cricketers, experts and observers took to social media to admire and console Suryakumar Yadav for his batting display. A few users also tagged BCCI’s official Twitter handle in an attempt to draw attention to Suryakumar’s batting exploits.

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday commended Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav for his 43-ball 79 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and asked the batsman to "stay strong and patient".

"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri tweeted.

Former India captain and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh were among those who criticised the selectors for not including the Mumbai batsman.

Dilip Vengsarkar said that BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly should initiate probe into why Suryakumar Yadav was not selected for the Australian tour. “As far as sheer potential is concerned, I can compare Surya with the best in the Indian team. He has scored runs consistently. I don’t know what else he has to do to merit a place in the Indian team... With Rohit (Sharma) out of the team due to (a hamstring) injury, Surya should have been there to strengthen the middle order. BCCI president Ganguly should question the motive behind dropping Surya,” Vengsarkar said, according to reports.

“Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted immediately after Wednesday’s match.

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Suryakumar’s innings by tweeting, “Sky is shining for #mi #SuryakumarYadav #bumrah.”

Several users also applauded Suryakumar’s innings and questioned BCCI’s logic of leaving him out.

