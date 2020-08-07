"A crack had developed in the Brahmagiri hill one year ago and geologists had advised residents living in the foothills to vacate to safer areas. Notices were issued to the residents including the priest and the last notice was issued 2-3 days before the landslide," Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy said.

According to local residents, Narayana Achar wanted district authorities in Kodagu to build a retaining wall near his house before the monsoon period. But district authorities told TNM that there were no proposals to build retaining walls in the area and that they had urged residents to vacate to safer locations.

"The panchayat development officer had informed the priest months ago to leave the house for a safer location. Few others like me had also told him to leave the place until the rains subside but he was reluctant. He felt attached to the place because he was the priest in the Talacauvery temple and did not want to walk long distances to reach the temple," says Ravi Kalana, a resident of Bhagamandala.

The Talacauvery temple is dedicated to Goddess Kaveri and it overlooks a tank where water collects from a nearby spring. The ancient tank is considered as the origin of the Cauvery river by devotees.