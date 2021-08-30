Hopcoms introduces home delivery of fruits and vegetables in Bengaluru

According to an official, the project will be implemented in all the other parts of Bengaluru if the pilot is successful.

With the introduction of the new home delivery service by Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) on Monday, August 30, Bengalureans can now order produce such as fruits and vegetables from Hopcoms online and have it delivered to their doorstep. The project has currently been implemented on a pilot basis for three months in the Hopcoms branch at Lalbagh in Bengaluru. This branch will cater to all the online orders in the south zone of the city. According to an official, the project will be implemented in all the other parts of Bengaluru if the pilot is successful.

To place the order, one needs to download and install the ‘HOPCOMS Online’ app from the Google Play Store on their phones. Once the app is installed, the customers can pick out the fruits and vegetables they want from the catalogue and place an order. In a press release, Hopcoms said that the customers can place their orders till 4 pm and the order will be delivered the following day, before 12 pm.

While the cost of the products will be the same as at a Hopcoms shop, an additional delivery charge will have to be paid by the customers. Hopcoms has roped in a private company called Code Catalysts Private Limited to perform the task of packing the produce and delivering it to the customers. However, the space for the packaging and a digital weighing scale will be provided by Hopcoms, and the packaging will be carried out under the supervision of Hopcoms.

The new project was inaugurated by Karnataka Minister for Horticulture, N Munirathna.

“By this new initiative, we intend to provide an increased market for the farmers. In addition to this, we will be able to offer good quality produce to the public,” said an official from Hopcoms.