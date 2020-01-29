Ace shuttler and Olympic champion Sania Nehwal officially joined the BJP on Wednesday. Along with Saina, her elder sister, Chandranshu also took membership of the party, at a function at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Elated over her induction into the BJP, Saina said, "It is a very good day for me because in my life I have won many titles and represented the country in the field of sports. And today, I have joined a party that is working for the country. I'm a hard working person and I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi working hard everyday for the country. If I can work with him for the country, it would be an honour for me. I'm still new to all of this, but I am interested in politics."

She also said, "PM Modi has also done a lot for sports," she said, praising the Centre's Khelo India programme.

Saina added that she was inspired by Narendra Modi and said that hopefully she could do something for my country. "I am thankful to the BJP for accepting me and I'm looking forward to do my best."

BJP BJP National General Secretary, Arun Singh who welcomed Saina into the party by felicitating with the party shawl, said, "Saina has made the country proud on a global scale. Today, she is joining BJP. She will work under the leadership of the BJP."

Singh added, "She has also got a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan besides an Arjuna award. People from all corners of the country already know Saina Nehwal. All of them are proud and we are as well that she is joining the BJP. We welcome you heartily into the family of the BJP."

In the past, Saina has supported the BJP government on many occasions, Recently, she was one of the first celebrities to support the Centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).