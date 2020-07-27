Honor looks to enter India’s laptop market with MagicBook 15

In a bid to give competition to Xiaomi's recently-launched Mi Notebook 14, the Honor MagicBook 15 offers a password-free login and comes with a two-in-one fingerprint power button.

Atom Tech Shorts

Honor India President Charles Peng said on Monday that the company is geared up to enter the India laptop market on July 31 with MagicBook 15 that will be priced under Rs 50,000 to define productivity as more and more people work from home.

Armed to give some competition to Xiaomi's recently-launched Mi Notebook 14, the Honor MagicBook 15 offers a password-free login and comes with a two-in-one fingerprint power button, for effortlessly unlocking the device with just a tap.

"We are excited to enter a new category in the Indian market with our most popular laptop MagicBook 15 under the Rs 50,000 category. Currently, we are going to import them from China but in future we will manufacture them in India," Peng told IANS.

The Honor executive said they are entering the laptop segment after "examining the market as well as customers' feedback".

Honor sells several notebooks under its MagicBook brand, including MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 and MagicBook Pro.

The company recently launched two variants of Honor MagicBook 15 in China.

Equipped with a Type-C charger, MagicBook 15 supports fast-charging capability and claims 53% charge in just half an hour.

Honor MagicBook 15 offers an upgraded version with multi-screen collaboration capability.

"With Magic-link 2.0, users can transfer images, videos and documents between Honor laptop and Honor phone instantly. Users can also share Honor phone screens on the laptop, and drag, drop and edit files using the same keyboard and mouse," said Peng.

The notebook market in India currently is around six-seven million unit sales per year -- 50% consumer notebooks and 50% commercial notebooks.

Consumer notebook accounts for around 3.3 million to 3.6 million units and one of the most popular segments is thin and lightweight devices and this is where Honor is aiming to make a great impact with MagicBook 15 .

Peng said that privacy protection is a cornerstone of the product design at the company.

"The pop-up webcam is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard, serving as a unique privacy safeguard. Users can simply tap on the button to make the webcam pop up when they want to use it. MagicBook 15 runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home, covering all the privacy concerns from a software viewpoint," Peng told IANS.

The company is also looking forward to launching Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in India for under Rs 10,000 on July 31.