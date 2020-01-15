Honor 9X with 48MP triple rear camera, 4000mAh battery launched in India

Huawei launched a new smartphone in its sub-brand Honor, the Honor 9X in the Indian market. Following the policy adopted by many Chinese smartphone manufacturers, Huawei had launched a device with the same Honor 9X moniker in China over six months back. The phone now launched in India bears the same model name but the specifications are different. This device is meant for markets other than China.

The specifications of the Honor 9X include a 6.59inch OLED display. It’s a full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The processor is Huawei’s inhouse product, the HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC. The RAM support is in two variants, 4GB and 6GB. Both variants have the same internal storage level of 128GB. This can be expanded up to 512GB by way of a microSD card. The Android Pie, version 9 with the EMUI 9.1 skin is the operating system in this Honor 9X smartphone.

The camera section on this device has a triple sensor arrangement in the rear, with a 48MP primary shooter. The other two sensors are an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a popup one, 16MP snapper inside the module.

The battery is 4,000mAh. There’s a 10W charging support. The phone’s dimensions are 163.5mmx77.3mmx8.8mm and it weighs 196.8 grams. There are the full complement of connectivity options and onboard sensors including the fingerprint sensor.

Huawei will be selling the Honor 9X with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage at ₹13,999 in the Indian market and the higher 6GB + 128GB variant at ₹16,999. Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue are the two colour options.

Sale of the Honor 9X starts January 19, 2020 on Flipkart. Huawei is offering a discount of ₹1,000 on the 4GB + 128GB model on the first day of sale.

Huawei also launched the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i also at the same launch event.