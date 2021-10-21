Honeywell selected to lead Bengaluru Safe City project under Nirbhaya Fund

The project, valued at Rs 496.57 crore, aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places.

Honeywell Automation India Limited on Wednesday, October 20, announced it has been selected to lead the Bengaluru Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund by the government of India. An initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the project aims to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women and girls in public places to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence or harassment. The Bengaluru Safe City project is valued at Rs 496.57 crore.

Bengaluru is among eight cities selected for the Government’s Safe City project, which involves identification of hot spots for crimes against women and deployment of various components, including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in the community through awareness programs.

Honeywell said it will create an integrated Command and Control Centre to manage a state-of-the-art video system that features more than 7,000 CCTV cameras deployed at more than 3,000 public locations across the city. The video system will provide advanced video analytics, including facial recognition, a “Dial 100” application and drones. Honeywell will also upgrade the city police department’s existing Suraksha app to help improve incident response rate and citizen engagement.

The Bengaluru Safe City project will be implemented in phases. Honeywell will operate and maintain the security infrastructure for five years.

According to Honeywell, the company’s solutions help create actionable insights that city authorities and municipalities can use to improve their situational awareness, economic development and quality of life for residents. Honeywell adds that it has delivered similar projects under the Smart Cities Mission across multiple states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“For more than 30 years, Honeywell has supported India’s growth with differentiated technologies, working to make our cities safer, smarter and more connected. We are honoured to be selected for the Bengaluru Safe City project that works to directly address a key concern to improve the safety of all its citizens, especially women and girls,” said Ashish Gaikwad, president Honeywell India and managing director, Honeywell Automation India Limited.