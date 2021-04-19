In home quarantine? Reach out to these Hyderabad home chefs for meals

Home chefs across the city are now delivering healthy and tasty food to your doorstep while you are recovering at home.

news Home Chefs

Contracting the coronavirus can be a reason to worry for many people â€” especially for those who donâ€™t have family and friends around to help with food and other necessities. With the second surge being reported and thousands of people testing positive, social media is now flooded with requests from people enquiring about home cooks and caterers: those who can provide food to those quarantined at home.

Picture Courtesy: Meri Rasoi

When someone tests positive for the coronavirus, it is essential that they eat fresh nutritious food on the road to recovery. Cooking food may be a daunting task, especially in the first few days after contracting the virus. Home chefs across the city are stepping in to help, whipping up fresh, healthy food and delivering the meals to homes.

Image Courtesy: Puja Ki Rasoi

Most of these home chefs use delivery apps to send the food to customers. While some provide free delivery up to a certain distance, if customers are ready to pay, the delivery personnel from the apps can pick up and drop off the food at any location across the city.

Picture Courtesy: Aryan's Bakehouse

The News Minute has reached out to home cooks and food suppliers, and has collated a list for the convenience of all those in home quarantine. Hereâ€™s hoping that this makes it easier for you and your loved ones.





READ: This election season, we asked our leaders the tough questions. Support our journalism.