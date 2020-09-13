Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again, condition stable

The Union Home Minister reportedly complained of breathing issues on Saturday night.

Two weeks after his discharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining of breathing issues on Saturday, multiple sources told IANS. The sources told IANS that 55-year-old Shah was admitted around 11 pm on Saturday night. As per the sources, he is being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 which he contracted in early August. Reports had then said that he was being treated for chest infection at the old private ward under the observation of Dr Guleria.

Three days ago, terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Amit Shah had said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP leader had asked people to take necessary precautions until a vaccine is found. He was inaugurating a ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 134 crore in Gandhinagar constituency via video-conferencing.

Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister had then said, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank god and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by sending their wishes. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.” He had also thanked all the medical and other supporting staff at the hospital who treated him and helped him to fight the infection.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.