Hombale Films to invest Rs 3000 crores in the next five years

Hombale Films is known for bankrolling hit films like ‘Kantara’, the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Salaar’.

Hombale Films, known for movies like KGF, KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara and Salaar, has announced that they will be investing Rs 3000 crores in the next five years into the entertainment industry. The production house said through a statement on Monday, January 2, that, “Cinema entertainment has been there since time immemorial and it has been viewed, lived and appreciated by everyone. Whether good times or bad, it has been a huge medium of relief and joy. It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition and history through which we have been showcasing our identity to the world at large.”

The statement also said that India is “a land of diversity” and that it “presents us a wide opportunity to unlock the vast potential that is available in the youth of the nation.” Sharing the news, Hombale Films also wrote, “As we embark into the new year, we promise to produce compelling content with an immersive experience that can have a lasting memory and can leave an indelible impression upon you. With this interest in mind, we pledge to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the coming five years for a sustainable growth in the entertainment sector.”

Hombale’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, which came out in April last year, crossed the Rs 550-crore mark at the box office worldwide within the first week of its release, industry analysts said at the time. Kantara, which also released in 2022, in September, was a box office success too, though the film ran into controversies regarding some of its music. Prabhas-starrer Salaar, is slated for worldwide release in theatres on September 28, 2023, the Hombale has announced. The film will also see Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

In April last year, Hombale Films had announced that they have teamed up with Soorarai Pottru filmmaker Sudha Kongara for a new film based on a true story. Helmed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar, Dhoomam, a film starring actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali has also been bankrolled by Hombale Films.