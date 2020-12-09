Holiday gifting guide: 12 sustainable, community-consciousÂ brands to choose from

Bid 2020 goodbye with these gifts that will also contribute to the community.

Features Human Interest

Gifting season is here and with the chaotic year that 2020 has been, perhaps we can celebrate its end with something special? Just so weâ€™re able to bid a whole-hearted adieu to the thunderstorm that was (is) 2020.

From eco-friendly brands that employ conscious practices right from their packaging to brands that donate proceeds from sales towards a cause and brands that support local communities and handmade products, weâ€™ve curated an alluring list to be your guiding star this month.

Despite the challenges, 2020 has also been the year that saw communities coming together to help and support each other. We were made aware of the impact the lockdown had on the less privileged and therefore, our gifts this year can be more meaningful, ones that come with the added benefit of being useful to more than just the receiver.

Community conscious

Nurpu Handloom Society

This society works with a small cluster of weavers, about 1010, living in Chennimalai in Tamil Naduâ€™s Erode district. They have a modest selection of shirts, dhotis, sarees and towels to choose from but theyâ€™ve also just added a special range that could be a thoughtful gift, especially to new parents. In addition to unbleached handloom cotton towels for newborns, they also have cradle cloth aka thooli.

You can check out their products here.

Black Baza Coffee

Coming from coffee haven Karnataka, this label is especially precious for its ethical ways. Valuing the role of the farmer the most is Black Baza Coffee. They are deeply involved with coffee growers in BR Hills and Kodagu in Karnataka. The brand has rich varieties of Arabica and Robusta beans to choose from but their gift boxes are even more impressive. From brewing equipment to solidarity cards, theyâ€™ve got an interesting range. Youâ€™ll only have to make sure your loved one is a coffee person.

Browse through their range here.

The Kishkinda Trust

Based out of Anegundi in Hampi, Karnataka, TKT, as it's also referred to, is more of a grassroots organisation for the villagers. As part of their crafts project, they have three units of banana fibre production among other bodies. All proceeds from their product sales goes towards supporting livelihood initiatives and helping women of the village earn an independent income. Theyâ€™ve got a variety of products from bags to carpets made using banana fibre.

Orders can be made via their Instagram page here.

Limn

The stonewares and notebooks from Limn make for great gifts but theyâ€™ve recently started a personal thrifting initiative, the proceeds from which go towards buying food for stray animals and donating to the women from Tamil Nadu Association Of the Blind, Chennai. If youâ€™re choosing to gift your friend a ceramic mug from here, you can perhaps appreciate yourself by thrifting a skirt?

Their products are available here.

Serendip Boutique

Serendip is the brainchild of Sri Lankan born documentary filmmaker and social worker Poongkothai Chandrahasan. The social enterprise is run by Sri Lankan refugee women handcrafting the jewellery, and proceeds from sales go towards â€˜Be the changeâ€™ initiative that funds childrenâ€™s education across Tamil Nadu. Whatâ€™s even more brilliant is that theyâ€™ve also got men and unisex collections to choose from.

Go through their collection here.

Thank You Foods

This is a Madurai-based livelihood initiative run by persons with disabilities, started by Indian Association for the Blind. Theyâ€™ve got a knock-out range of fresh baked goodies to choose from.

Thank You Foods can be bought here.

Soklet

This is Indiaâ€™s organic, single origin, tree-to-bar chocolates brand that comes in an attractive package. Based out of Pollachi, Soklet is a community conscious brand that supports local farming. From Hibiscus to Filter Kaapi theyâ€™ve got a delectable range to choose from.

Check out their products here.

Handcrafted and sustainable

Bare Necessities

This Bengaluru based brand is known for its zero-waste products and packaging. They also have amazing gift bundles to choose from that might not just be a great gift but also an important introduction to zero-waste living for the receiver. Theyâ€™ve also got handmade ornaments that would make the perfect addition to Christmas trees.

You can shop for their products here.

Minimal Indian

This is a luxury tableware ceramics brand that comes with an added touch of being hand-crafted. Theyâ€™ve also got a textile range to choose from. All ceramics are handmade by studio potters and then hand-painted.

The collectibles can be purchased here.

Siloam Artisanal Soap

Are they soap bars or are they edible pieces of art? Run by Kochi-based Simy Arun, Siloam Artisanal Soap is handcrafted and made using fresh, natural ingredients like coconut milk, shea butter, goatâ€™s milk, essential oils etc. Sheâ€™s curated gift boxes that would make for the perfect holiday gift.

Artisanal soap gift boxes can be ordered here.

The Ink Bucket

What is a year-ender without planners? Artist Vidhiâ€™s Ink Bucket with its explosive range of illustrated stationery to choose from could be a great gifting idea. One can also customise planners and notepads. Theyâ€™ve also got adorable gift wrapping papers to choose from.

Check out their prints here.

Cathy Vinesh Christmas decor

Cathy, who is based out of Tamil Nadu, has a beautiful collection of Christmas wreaths, candles, and Christmas tree decor that are mostly hand-made by her. She also puts together unique pieces that can be ordered directly on her Instagram page.

You can go through her collections and place your orders here.