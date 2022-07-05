Holiday in four Karnataka districts as heavy rains predicted

An orange warning has been issued for five districts and a yellow warning is in place for seven districts in Karnataka.

A rain holiday has been declared in multiple districts in coastal Karnataka as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms over the next two days. A holiday has been announced in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts on July 5, Tuesday. A rain holiday has also been announced for three taluks of Chikkamagaluru — Sringeri Kalasa and Mudigere — for two days, on July 5 and 6.

An orange warning has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu for July 5 and July 8, and a yellow warning has been issued for these places on July 6 and 7. A yellow warning has also been issued by the IMD for Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Haasan and Shivamogga districts for the next four days. These places are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days.

“Heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts of south interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgiri and Belagavi districts of north interior Karnataka and Hassan and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka,” the IMD has said in a bulletin.

The IMD has said that the southwest monsoon is active over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Most places over coastal Karnataka and in many places over south interior Karnataka saw heavy rains on July 4.

Over the next 48 hours, the IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers in most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka, as well as at many places over south interior Karnataka.

The IMD has also said that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the Karnataka coast, and has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. “High waves in the range of 3.5 - 4.4 meters are predicted till 2330 hours of 04-07-2022 along the coast from Mangalore to Karwar of Karnataka coast. Current speeds vary between 55 - 71 cm/sec," the IMD added.