Hogenakkal to Thottikallu: Five waterfalls near Bengaluru perfect for a one-day trip

There are plenty of scenic waterfalls near Bengaluru that cater to families, outdoor enthusiasts, or just those hoping to spend a day amid nature.

news Travel

As the holiday season approaches, the urge to escape the city and be amid the serenity of nature has begun to set in. But even if you are short on time, if you live in Bengaluru, you are certainly not short of options. There are plenty of spots within driving distance from the city which offer wonderful experiences of waterfalls, along with trekking, birdwatching, or just spending time with your friends or loved ones. Hereâ€™s a list of five waterfalls located near Bengaluru:

Thottikallu Falls:

Thottikallu Falls, also known as Swarna Mukhi or TK Falls, is only about 35 km away from Bengaluru and is located off Kanakapura Road. The lush green surroundings and its short distance away from the city make it perfect for a day trip. The spot is also popular among trekkers, as an adventurous trek to the top of the falls offers a stunning view. There is also a small Muneshwara shrine near the falls.

While there are public and private buses that go towards TK Falls, taking your own transport is recommended. It is advised to visit the falls between 6 am and 6 pm, as trekking in the area in the dark can be dangerous.

Muthyala Maduvu

Situated just 40 km from Bengaluru, Muthyala Maduvu or Pearl Valley is known for the beautiful waterfall that is situated amid the lush greenery of the surrounding valley. It is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and trekkers as it offers great views and opportunities to explore nature. There are also several interesting species of birds and insects that can be found here, owing to the waterfall. The smooth NH7 ensures a quick and hassle-free road trip for Bengaluru, making it an ideal weekend destination.

Hogenakkal Falls

Though Hogenakkal Falls is a bit of a long drive from Bengaluru, many have said it is worth it. The waterfall is situated on the Cauvery river in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, and is about 125 km from Bengaluru. Hogenakkal means â€˜smoky rocksâ€™, referring to the illusion formed by the mist surrounded by these beautiful waterfalls, which have often been compared to the Niagara Falls in the US and Canada. Hogenakkal comprises over 12 smaller falls, with some as high as 65 feet.

Are you ready to swirl on the whirlpool & make your head twirl? If you are in Tamil Nadu, Hogenakkal Falls ought to be among the must visit destinations in your checklist. Enjoy Coracle Rides through the topsy turvy waters of Kaveri River with the locals.

VC: Jithin David @twttdc pic.twitter.com/6wd7uwqs6r â€” Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 7, 2020

The surroundings make for an exciting trek, as it is believed that Veerappan used the forest as his hideout. It also offers breathtaking views and fun trails over boulders. Visitors can also go for a coracle ride near the mouth of the waterfalls. The water of Hogenakkal Falls is also believed to be medicinal, and many from across the country visit to cure various ailments.

Shivanasamudra Falls

Another beautiful waterfall on the Cauvery river is Shivanasamudra, located near Mysuru. Shivanasamudra actually comprises two waterfalls â€” Gaganachukki and Barachukki. The area is primarily a hydropower plant. However, visitors are encouraged here, as benches and steps have been placed along the slope of the falls to enjoy the view. The trek is easy, and offers a great view. The best time to visit Shivanasamudra is between August and November, when the falls will be full. However, swimming there is strictly not allowed.

Balmuri and Edumuri falls

Balmuri Falls, located 138 kilometres from Bengaluru, is an excellent place for a picnic with your family or friends. Green coconut palms and trees adorn the coast.#exploremadu #NammaKarnataka #Tourism #KarnatakaDiaries #TravelKarnataka #Travel pic.twitter.com/jZr7GLtwLq â€” Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) April 14, 2021

The man-made Balmuri and Edumuri falls are also located near Mysuru, along the Krishna Raja Sagara road. The falls are formed by a man-made check dam, and flow from a height of about 6 feet. You can walk over the â€˜fallsâ€™ and enjoy a picnic there with family and friends, and they also make a picture-perfect spot. The falls are located 500 m from each other, and are about 140 km from Bengaluru. You can visit the falls between 6 am and 7 pm on any day.