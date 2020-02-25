‘Hit or flop can’t take away credibility of an actor,’ Aditi Rao Hydari defends Samantha

Aditi took to Twitter after reports stated that she had replaced Samantha Akkineni in an upcoming film because of the latter's recent flop at the box office.

Flix Tollywood

After scoring a monstrous success with romantic thriller RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi awaits to kick start his next film titled Maha Samudram which has been in the pre-production for a long time. It was recently reported that actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in to play the lead in the film, replacing actor Samantha Akkineni. However certain online portals reported, that the makers decided to replace Samantha following the debacle of her last release Jaanu the remake of Tamil film 96.

Reacting to the reports, Aditi Rao took it to her social media to support Samantha.

"I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let’s not encourage this kind of thinking.secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you", she wrote on Twitter.

I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let’s not encourage this kind of thinking.

secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you https://t.co/1GOmREheud — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 23, 2020

Initially, there were reports that Naga Chaitanya would play the protagonist but later it was said that Ravi Teja was finalised. Later it was reported Sharwanand will be taking up the role. For certain unconfirmed reasons, Ravi Teja couldn’t take up the role and it eventually went to Sharwanand.

The sources say that the film is all about the story of two friends. Sharwanand will be playing a gangster in the film. The sources say that Sharwanand was totally impressed with Ajay Bhupathi’s narration and suggested no changes to the script.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari awaits the release of her upcoming film with Nani, V. This film, which marks Nani's twenty-fifth film in the industry, is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is hitting the screens on March 25 to coincide with Ugadi. Aditi is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which went to floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.