From 'HIT' to 'Kshana Kshanam', 11 Telugu thrillers you can watch online

If you are a fan of the thriller genre and are looking to catch up with Telugu films, here's a list to help you decide.

Flix Tollywood

With the range of content available on OTT platforms, many of us are confused and unsure about which films to watch. The varied choices on streaming platforms across genres force us to spend hours before we zero in on a movie to watch. But, if you are a fan of the thriller genre and are looking to catch up with Telugu films, here's a list to help you decide.

HIT (Amazon Prime Video)

Hit starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, is relatively a new film, which left the audience spellbound. In this captivating narrative, Vishwak Sen plays an unstable police officer who is forced to investigate a challenging murder case which puts the people close to him in jeopardy. It is among the rare films which shows the investigation taking place in great detail.

Evaru (Amazon Prime Video)

Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra, is the remake of the Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest. The film was slightly tweaked in Telugu, with more emphasis on Regina's character. The story involves a murder mystery, which Sesh investigates. This film was also remade in Hindi.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (Amazon Prime Video)

Actor Naveen Polishettyâ€™s ASSA is definitely a fun crime drama. Naveen plays an amateur detective who has been waiting to establish himself in the field, and finds a worthy case. The crime has several layers to it, with surprising twists, which the detective unravels thread by thread.

Game Over (Netflix)

Taapseeâ€™s Game Over is an intense psychological thriller. It is a terrific film with an inventive plot, where the audience has to solve the mysteries and are not spoon-fed. The movie is available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Awe (Netflix)

Awe is yet another mind-bending thriller. It is one of those rare films where describing the story without revealing the suspense is a challenge. So, trust us and watch the film. It has several well-known names in the cast, including Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Teja and others.

Kshana Kshanam (Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar)

When it comes to Telugu thrillers, it is inevitable that we mention Ram Gopal Varmaâ€™s Kshana Kshanam. The film, starring Venkatesh and Sridevi, which involves a bank heist is one among the best thrillers to come out of Telugu cinema. For those who miss the old RGV, this film is worth a revisit.

16 every detail counts (Amazon Prime Video)

16 every detail counts is a Tamil dubbed film. Nevertheless, as a Telugu audience, if you havenâ€™t watched this film yet, you should definitely add it to your list. The original film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru was a runaway hit.

A Film by Aravind (Hotstar)

A film by Aravind, which was released in the year 2005, remains a classic thriller. The success of this film prompted several to remake and dub this film in other languages. The film also had a sequel Aravind 2. However, this film wasnâ€™t as successful as the first film in the franchise. Rajeev Kanakala, Richard Rishi and Sheryln Chopra played pivotal roles.

Bhadram (Hotstar)

Bhadram is dubbed from the Tamil original Thegidi. The protagonist, who is a private detective, investigates a series of accidents, which feature a common pattern. A mega scam is behind these murders. Besides the tight crime story, the breezy songs and romance are an additional bonus. Ashok Selvan and Janani Iyer play the lead roles.

Anukokunda Oka Roju (Aha)

Starring actors Charmme Kaur and Jagapathi Babu, Anukokund Oka Roju is an underrated thriller, where Charmme plays a woman who gets sedated and has zero memory of the events that transpired. Her fiance, who is a police officer, finds out what happened to her during this time.

Anveshana (Aha)

Another classic film, with melodious music composed by maestro Ilayaraaja, the film is a crime thriller set in a forest, where a man-eating tiger is on a prowl. But there is more to it than meets the eye. The film stars Karthik and Bhanupriya in the lead.