Hit by bird, IndiGo aircraft makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after being hit by a bird on Monday, sources said here.

news National

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar after being hit by a bird on Monday, sources said here.

Last Tuesday, for the second time within a span of a few hours, an IndiGo flight going from Kolkata to Bengaluru experienced a mid-air glitch. This incident involved one of the aircraft's engines shutting down, yet the flight managed to land safely.

“IndiGo flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata after take off due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed back in Kolkata. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to bring the passengers to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience

caused to the passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.

Earlier in that day, an IndiGo flight from Madurai landed safely at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday despite one of the aircraft's engines shutting down. Given that twin-engine planes can safely operate on a single engine, the Airbus A321 safely landed in Mumbai.

“IndiGo flight 6E-2012 operating from Madurai to Mumbai had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai. The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the

passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.