From his pension, Deve Gowda contributes Rs 1 lakh to Karnataka and Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted his appreciation for Deve Gowda.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted his appreciation to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who contributed Rs 1 lakh to Kerala’s Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

On Saturday, former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s official Twitter handle posted that he has contributed Rs 1,00,000 each to PM Cares Fund, Government of Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The JD(S) chief made the contributions out of the pension he received, the tweet clarified.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan quoted the tweet with a message of appreciation. "Sir we are humbled by your support. On behalf of the people of Kerala, we offer you our many thanks,” the CM's tweet read.

Deve Gowda had also promised his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s fight to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister had called on the JD(S) chief to discuss the situation in the country.

This is not the first time that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi has expressed appreciation and showed support to leaders from other states. On April 4, Pinarayi pledged support to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu in a rare display of camaraderie with TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

It started with Pinarayi busting a fake news that Kerala had sealed its borders with Tamil Nadu as the latter saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Such a thought has never crossed our mind. We see our brothers who live next to us as siblings,” he told media persons on Friday.

The video was shared by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who vowed to stand by Kerala during good and bad times. Edappadi’s message was shared by Pinarayi who tweeted that both states were bonded in love, brotherhood, history, language, and culture. He also added that those who propagated false messages failed to understand the depth of this relationship. He also added that together, both states could overcome the challenges.