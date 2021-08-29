On his birthday, Nagarjunaâ€™s upcoming movie title revealed as The Ghost

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie is touted to be an action thriller.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Tollywood actor Nagarjunaâ€™s birthday on Sunday, August 29, the title and first look of his upcoming movie with director Praveen Sattaru was released by the makers. Titled The Ghost, the makers revealed that the movie is an action thriller. Nagarjuna turned 62 on Sunday.

The poster of The Ghost shows Nagarjuna standing with a blood-drenched sword in his hand and an intense look on his face while many are seen bowing down before him looking frightened and seemingly begging him to stop. In the background is the Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames, indicating that the scene is set in London.

According to sources, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal in a meaty role. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are other prominent actors in the cast. The movie is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the lead actors taking part in the shooting.

The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. Mukesh G cranks the camera while Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors.

Marking Nagarjunaâ€™s birthday, a special poster from Bangaraju, another of the actorâ€™s upcoming movies, was also released. Bangaraju is the sequel to the 2016 movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, which starred Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripati in the lead roles. In the poster, Nagarjuna is presented in a traditional look with a pattu pancha, gold chain, watch and sporting goggles. Touted to be a family entertainer, the movie is again directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

Naga Chaitanya has joined the cast of the sequel with Krithi Shetty roped in to play the lead opposite him. Ramya Krishna will again play Nagarjunaâ€™s wife. The movie recently went on to the floors in Hyderabad.