On the occasion of Tollywood actor Nagarjunaâ€™s birthday on Sunday, August 29, the title and first look of his upcoming movie with director Praveen Sattaru was released by the makers. Titled The Ghost, the makers revealed that the movie is an action thriller. Nagarjuna turned 62 on Sunday.
The poster of The Ghost shows Nagarjuna standing with a blood-drenched sword in his hand and an intense look on his face while many are seen bowing down before him looking frightened and seemingly begging him to stop. In the background is the Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the River Thames, indicating that the scene is set in London.
According to sources, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal in a meaty role. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are other prominent actors in the cast. The movie is currently being shot in Hyderabad with the lead actors taking part in the shooting.
The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. Mukesh G cranks the camera while Brahma Kadali is the art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master are the stunt directors.
A Powerful Friend ! A Fearful Foe !!â€” Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) August 29, 2021
The Ghost stands supreme !!!
Hereâ€™s the High Octane Motion Poster of #TheGHOST#GhostFirstLook #HBDKingNagarjuna @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru @MsKajalAggarwal #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @SVCLLP @nseplofficial pic.twitter.com/OPolGWKZy9
Wishing King @iamnagarujuna garu a fabulous birthday #TheGhost #KingNagarjuna #KingNagarjunasGhost @MsKajalAggarwal #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @AsianSuniel @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @anikhaofficial_#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/KTLQUZovU3â€” Praveen Sattaru (@PraveenSattaru) August 29, 2021
Wishing My Favourite Ghost a very happy birthday #TheGhost #HBDKingNagarjuna @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/Ud3IFy6Srmâ€” Praveen Sattaru (@PraveenSattaru) August 29, 2021
This time there will be NO MERCY. Presenting the first motion poster of King @iamnagarjuna's #TheGhost#HBDKingNagarjuna #KingNagarjunasGhost @MsKajalAggarwal #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @AsianSuniel @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @anikhaofficial_ pic.twitter.com/3dp1ozyD8Aâ€” Praveen Sattaru (@PraveenSattaru) August 29, 2021
Marking Nagarjunaâ€™s birthday, a special poster from Bangaraju, another of the actorâ€™s upcoming movies, was also released. Bangaraju is the sequel to the 2016 movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, which starred Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripati in the lead roles. In the poster, Nagarjuna is presented in a traditional look with a pattu pancha, gold chain, watch and sporting goggles. Touted to be a family entertainer, the movie is again directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.
Naga Chaitanya has joined the cast of the sequel with Krithi Shetty roped in to play the lead opposite him. Ramya Krishna will again play Nagarjunaâ€™s wife. The movie recently went on to the floors in Hyderabad.