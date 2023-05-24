Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi to star in Kollywoodâ€™s new superhero film

The film titled â€˜Veeranâ€™, produced by TG Thyagarajanâ€™s Sathya Jyothi Films, marks the third collaboration between Adhi and the production house.

Flix Kollywood

After playing a dual role in Anbarivu (2022), Hip Hop Tamizha fame Adhi is gearing up for the release of his next â€“ a superhero film titled Veeran. ARK Saravan, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with Maragadha Naanayam, has written and directed the film which will hit theatres on June 2. The filmâ€™s teaser, which was released on May 20, garnered over 6.7 million views and trended at number one on Youtube.

Veeran, produced by TG Thyagarajanâ€™s Sathya Jyothi Films, marks the third collaboration between Adhi and the production house. Sathya Jyothi Films has previously produced two of Adhiâ€™s films â€“ Anbarivu (2022) and Sivakumarin Sabadham (2021).

Apart from playing the superhero, Adhi has also done the music for the film including background score. A promotional song featuring Adhi and Anirudh Ravichander was released earlier and has been trending on social media platforms.

The other cast of Veeran includes Athira Raj playing the female lead, Vinay Rai, Sassi Selvaraj, Kaali Venkat, and Munishkanth. On the technical side, Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer and GK Prasanna is the editor.

Veeran is the third superhero film from Kollywood in recent times. Mugamoodi (2012) starring Jeeva, Pooja Hegde, Nassar, and Narain among others was the first, followed by Hero (2019) with Sivakarthikeyan playing the lead alongside Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, Kollywoodâ€™s Action Hero Arjun, and south Indian actress Kalyani Priyadharshan, among others.

Meanwhile, Adhi has also worked with actors Anikha Surendran, Munishkanth, and Kashmira Pardeshi, in the upcoming film PT Sir which is currently under production. The film is written and directed by Karthik Venugopalan, and the release date is awaited.