Hindutva leader says would have shot Ambedkar, BSP Telangana chief demands action

Hamara Prasad, founder of Rashtriya Dalita Sena, made the statement in a video where he accused Ambedkar of hurting sentiments of Hindus by writing ‘Riddles in Hinduism’.

RS Praveen Kumar, Telangana chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has demanded action against Hamara Prasad, founder of Rashtriya Dalita Sena, a Hindutva organisation, under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code and the Preventive Detention Act, for his provocative comments against Dr BR Ambedkar. Hamara Prasad is seen in the video stating that like Godse, he would have shot Ambedkar had he been alive.

In a video, expressing displeasure with ‘Riddles in Hinduism: An Exposition to Enlighten the Masses’ written by Ambedkar, Hamara Prasad, said: “This man (Ambedkar) apparently is an intellectual with 12 Degrees (Masters). A national leader should treat all the people of the country equally. Even if he suffers, he should not show his hatred against others.” Hamara Prasad also stated that Ambedkar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by writing such “garbage”. “Had I been born when Ambedkar was alive, and if I had come across this book, like how Godse shot Gandhi I would have shot Ambedkar.”

Sharing the video clipping, RS Praveen Kumar tagged the BRS party, and asked why doesn’t the government file a case against the ‘idiot’ under 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and the Preventive Detention Act and imprison him.

Dalit activist, Karthik Navayan, has also filed an online complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police for “creating and forwarding videos abusing Dr BR Ambedkar and hurting the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste citizens.”

But, speaking to TNM, the Hyderabad cybercrime police said that they are yet to receive any complaint against Hamara Prasad. Some Dalit activists have urged the Telangana police to register a case suo-motu and immediately arrest Hamara Prasad.

The book Riddles in Hinduism critically examines the Hindu religion. Describing the purpose of the book, Ambedkar writes in its introduction, “This book is an exposition of the beliefs propounded by what might be called Brahmanic theology. It is intended for the common mass of Hindus who need to be awakened to know in what quagmire the Brahmins have placed them and to lead them on to the road of rational thinking. The Brahmins have propagated the view that the Hindu civilization is Sanatan, that is, unchanging.”

“This view has been reinforced by many of the European Scholars who have said that the Hindu civilization is static. In this book I have attempted to show that this view is not in accord with facts and that Hindu Society has changed from time to time and that oftentimes the change is of the most radical kind. In this connection, compare the Riddles from Himsa to Ahimsa and from Ahimsa back to Himsa. I want to make the mass of people realise that Hindu religion is not Sanatan.”

Ambedkar in the book states that the “second purpose of this book is to draw attention of the Hindu masses to the devices of the Brahmins and to make them think for themselves how they have been deceived and misguided by the Brahmins.”

The book can be read here.