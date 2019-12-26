Hindu outfit seeks to ban New Year parties on MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru

New Year

The Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, in a letter to Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, has requested the police to ban the celebration, alleging that it is leading to “moral degradation of India’s youth”.

The Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, a Hindutva outfit, whose members have been accused of killing journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, asking him to ban New Year celebrations on MG Road and Brigade Road.

The annual New Year celebrations in Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road is iconic and revellers from across the city come to part-take in the celebrations at midnight. These two prominent roads in the city, are closed for traffic and are turned into a pedestrian zone for the New Year walk.

“Currently, the influence of western cultures across the country has resulted in people indulging in bad habits especially on midnight Dec 31 under the pretext of new year’s celebration. The influence of western cultures has increased,” the letter states.

The outfit claimed that revellers consume alcohol, drugs and smoke cigarettes in public and that these incidents are on the rise, which has led to Bengaluru’s image deteriorating internationally. The letter states that the New Year celebrations have also led to an increase in underage drinking.

“On Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, smoking, consumption of alcohol and drugs have increased and people performing obscene dances has also increased. Also a few years ago, goonda elements had sexually harassed several women. Bengaluru’s image had taken a beating internationally. Due to this, the morality of India’s youth is degrading. And the need of the hour is the youth be led into the right path,” the letter states.

The letter states that the Police Commissioner must not give permission for the New Year celebrations this year. “In view of protecting Bengaluru’s youth, our request is that you ban the New Year celebrations on MG Road and Brigade Road and permission must not be given for the same. And in that in Bengaluru Fort, and in other touristic places, consumption of alcohol and cigarettes be banned. I request you to provide ample police personnel in these areas,” the letter adds.

This is not the first time the outfit has sought the ban on New Year’s Eve parties. On December 20, 2018, members of the outfit had met the then Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar and submitted a memorandum, requesting a ban on New Year’s Eve parties on MG Road and Brigade Road. The previous memorandum too, was starkly similar to the one this year.