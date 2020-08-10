Hindi imposition: DMK MP Kanimozhi asks Centre to sensitise staff

The MP alleged that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer in an airport asked her if she was Indian after she said she doesn't understand Hindi.

news Politics

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Monday thanked leaders and non-Hindi speakers in the country who came forward to support her and share their experiences of alleged Hindi imposition in airports and government institutions. Kanimozhi pointed out that these anecdotes hint at a larger issue in the country, wherein officials in positions of authority are unaware that both English and Hindi are official languages. The MP stated that there was a need to sensitise officials and give appropriate training.

A debate on Hindi imposition flared up on Sunday once again after the MP alleged that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer in an airport asked her if she was Indian after she said she doesn't understand Hindi. Following the MP's tweet on the incident, several persons on social media recollected their own experiences of being talked down to for not understanding the language. Several complained of the misconception that Hindi was a national language.

Congress leader P Chidambaram and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy too came forward in support of Kanimozhi.

“I thank all leaders and people who shared individual experiences, and highlighted the issues faced by non-Hindi speakers in airports and government institutions,” Kanimozhi said in a statement on Monday. “This kind of stealth imposition of Hindi is widespread, as seen from the comments of many people on my TL (timeline). This is not a tirade against any individual or person. The official who accosted me did so because of her lack of appropriate training,” she stated.

I thank all leaders and people who shared their individual experiences, and highlighted the issues faced by non-Hindi speakers in airports and government institutions.



My statement on this issue.. #HindiImposition pic.twitter.com/vUVG3p16r7 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 10, 2020

The MP also urged the government to take the necessary steps to correct assumptions regarding Hindi.

“This is a larger issue and about the many officials in positions of authority, who do not know that both English and Hindi are official languages. These officials have not been sensitised to be inclusive and respect diversity. Sensitising people is important to change mindsets,” she says. “I hope CISF and the government will take steps in this direction. As an MP, I'm willing to support this in any manner that I can,” she added.