Hijab row: Karnataka Edu Min tells students to 'shed ego', write board exams

The Class 10 board exams begin on March 28, and the Karnataka government issued an order making uniforms compulsory while writing the exams.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday, March 27, appealed to those who wish to boycott the upcoming board exams — protesting the High Court’s recent verdict against wearing hijab in classrooms — to wear the prescribed uniform and write the exam. He asked students who insist on wearing the hijab to “shed their ego” and attend the crucial Class 10 examination.

"Leave the ego and attend exams. Majority of students are following the High Court verdict and government notification," he said. For those who will not attend the exams, he added, re-exams will be conducted after one month, and barring this, no other option would be made available for them. "I have faith that they (students who are opposing the hijab ban) will also realise the importance of exams and attend. I repeatedly appeal... shed your ego and do not become a scapegoat for others," BC Nagesh added.

As many as 17 lakh students are studying for SSLC exams, of which at least a hundred students are said to have boycotted classes, according to IANS. "I have made appeals many times and the Chief Minister has also done so," he said.

"Tomorrow (Monday), the SSLC exam will be conducted in 3,444 examination centres. A total of 8,74,000 children are taking up exams. Adequate staff is provided to conduct the examination. I have confidence that the children will appear in the exams as per the verdict of the High Court," the minister said.

The circular regarding wearing of uniforms while writing the board exam states that students of government schools will have to appear in uniforms prescribed by the government. Private school students (aided and unaided) will have to wear the uniform prescribed by their respective school managements, the circular said.

The February 5 Government Order (GO) that states hijabs cannot be worn inside classrooms, says that in government schools, students should adhere to the dress code prescribed by the government, while in private schools the dress code will be decided by the school management. On March 15, after months of turmoil in the state over the issue of Muslim girl students wearing the hijab being denied entry to educational institutions, the Karnataka High Court dismissed student petitioners’ pleas against the ban on hijab in their classrooms and campuses.

With IANS inputs